Belarusian Cement receives ASB loan

17 March 2020

Belarus cement producer Belarusian Cement Co has received a BYN361,400 (US$153,607) loan from ASB Belarus.



The loan will fund a new production line that is able to use refuse-derived fuel (RDF) as well as needed repairs at its Krasnoselstroymaterialy plant, reports Journal Cement. The cement works, which has a capacity of 1.6Mta, is currently carrying out repairs and a modernisation project that includes the replacement of the kiln lining and conveyor belts.



In addition to supplying its domestic market, the company also exports to Poland, the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania as well as Russia, Moldova and Ukraine.

