Andhra Pradesh producers to reduce prices for government projects

18 March 2020

Cement companies based in Andhra Pradesh, India, have decided to reduce cement prices for government projects following a request from the state’s Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

PPC has been priced at INR225 (US$3.03), while OPC is around INR235. These prices are the lowest compared to that of any year between FY15-16 and FY19-20, according to The Hans India. The estimated requirement of cement for the Department of Housing alone is 4Mt for the year.

Representatives from companies including Zuari Cement, Bhavya, Sagar, KCP, Rain, Bharti, UltraTech, JSW, Sri Chakra, India, My Home, Rancho, Penna, Dalmia, Aditya Birla, Chettinadu, Paranya, Parasakthi and NCL were present.

