Oman announces measures to ensure cement supply

18 March 2020

Oman's Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) has announced measures to ensure there will be no shortage of cement in the market.

"The Ministry will coordinate with Omani cement companies to ensure supply in all governorates and look at an increase in operational capacity to cover shortages, if any," said a notice on social media.

The MOCI will also make clearances for imported shipments directly from various outlets. The Ministry confirmed that it had not stopped importing cement products from abroad and will apply procedures to check imported products at entry points, with a view to ensuring their compliance with recognised standards.

