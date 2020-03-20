Eastern Province sees profit surge in 2019

ICR Newsroom By 20 March 2020

Saudi cement producer Eastern Province Cement Co (EPCC) has posted a 158.7 per cent jump in profits to SAR181m (US$48.3m) in 2019, up from SAR70m in 2018.



Revenues increased 28.8 per cent to SAR729m last year. The increase in net profits after zakat and tax has been attributed to higher sales volumes and prices, investment income and a lower zakat provision and a refund on a provision for credit losses. There was also a reduction in losses on disposal of property, plant and equipment, reported Mubasher.

