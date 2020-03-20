Ukraine cement industry increases output after import antidumping duties

ICR Newsroom By 20 March 2020

Ukraine’s cement production advanced 10.6 per cent after anti-dumping duties on cement imports were introduced, according to Ukrcement Executive Director, Roman Skilskyi.



“After Ukraine introduced antidumping duties in May 2019, cement companies increased the production output of cement clinker by 10.6 per cent as of August 2019 compared to August 2018,” Mr Skilskyi said.

Between 2016-19, cement imports into Ukraine rose 18-fold, from 41,700t in 2016 to 752,330t in 2019. In May, the country’s Interdepartmental Commission on International Trade endorsed the decision to introduce antidumping duties on cement from the Russian Federation (114.95 per cent), the Republic of Belarus (57.03 per cent) and the Republic of Moldova (94.46 per cent) for five years.

Published under