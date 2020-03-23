Clinker imports into Bangladesh up 4%

ICR Newsroom By 23 March 2020

The import of clinker into Bangladesh has increased by 3.6 per cent in the first seven months of the FY19-20, according to data released by the Central Bank of Bangladesh. Clinker volumes to a value of US$554.8m were imported during this period, a significant increase when compared with 7MFY18-19 when the value of clinker imports reached US$535.3m.

Total imports declined by 4.4 per cent YoY to US$34.58bn between July 2019 and January 2020. The fall is due to a number of factors, including the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to its extensive grinding capacity but limited clinker capacity, Bangladesh is one of the largest clinker importers in the world. It imports significant volumes from China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Pakistan and Vietnam.

