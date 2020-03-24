China Shanshui Cement records 20% revenue increase

China Shanshui Cement Group has announced a 20.2 per cent YoY rise in operating revenue to CNY21.48bn (US$3.02bn) for 2019, against CNY17.87bn in 2018. Net profit also increased 24.2 per cent to CNY4.69bn from CNY3.78bn.



Sales from the company’s cement segment contributed the largest amount to the results, advancing 31.1 per cent YoY to CNY17.18bn from CNY13.1bn in 2018.

