Azerbaijan’s Gazakh Cement to increase exports in 2020

ICR Newsroom By 25 March 2020

Gazakh Cement Plant plans to significantly increase export sales from Azerbaijan to neighbouring countries such as Georgia in 2020, according to Trend.



"Last year, the plant established clinker exports to Georgia, and this year we plan to significantly increase the total volume of exports. In 2019, export volumes in this direction amounted to over 1000t of clinker and cement," Trend’s source said. "At the moment, we are in search of partners among the countries of the region. We are considering exporting our products to Iran."

The plant intends to increase production volumes up to 1.5Mta of building materials in 2020.

Published under