Uzbekistan sees production fall 13% YoY in February

26 March 2020

Uzbekistan’s Portland cement production fell 13 per cent YoY to 551,200t in February 2020, according to the country’s State Statistics Committee.



In the first two months of the year, production was down 19.5 per cent to 1.02Mt when compared to the same period last year.

The production of Portland cement in 2019 increased 15.9 per cent YoY to 9.68Mt, while imports declined by 6.8 per cent to 3.27Mt.

Published under