Dongwu Cement sees 11% increase in revenue for 2019

26 March 2020

China’s Dongwu Cement has seen a 10.7 per cent increase in revenue to CNY571.15m (US$80.5m) in 2019, rising from CNY516.04m in the previous year. Profit declined 32.3 per cent YoY to CNY60.7m from CNY89.67m.



"As a result of increases in both sales volume and price in China’s domestic cement industry, operating income of cement segment of the group in 2019 increased steadily as compared with the corresponding period of last year. The group recorded a profit of approximately CNY92,853,000 from the cement segment in 2019," said the company in a statement.

