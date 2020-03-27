Attock temporarily closes doors amid COVID-19

ICR Newsroom By 27 March 2020

Pakistan’s cement industry has been impacted by measures taken by federal and provincial governments to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the country. Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd has informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange in accordance with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of P5X Regulations: “In view of the prevailing lock down announced by the Governments of Sindh and Balochistan in order to control the spread of COVlD-I9, the management of Attock Cement Pakistan has decided to temporarily/partially suspend the plant operations with immediate effect”.



However, the management of Attock Cement Pakistan added in the bourse filling that it will keep the exchange posted on the restart of its plant operations.



The company owns a 2.995Mta cement plant in Hub Chowki, Lasbela, in Balochistan, with three production lines.







