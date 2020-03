China Resources Cement sees 8% increase in net profit

China Resources Cement Holdings has reported an 8.1 per cent increase in net profit to HKD8.62bn (US$1.11bn) for 2019. Revenue inched up 0.4 per cent YoY to HKD38.96bn.

The company attributed the improved profit margins to lower costs for cement sales. Since the company's principal business area is in mainland China, the yuan's weakness against the Hong Kong dollar in 2019 lowered the company's revenue in HKD terms.

