Dalmia Bharat suspends entire manufacturing capacity

30 March 2020

India’s Dalmia Bharat has suspended its entire 26.5Mta of cement manufacturing capacity as a result of the coronavirus, according to a press release.



"We are continuously monitoring the situation and the immediate task is to ensure that the chain of transmission of COVID-19 breaks. We will decide to restart production once the lockdown is over, based on the directions of the state and central governments," said Mahendra Singhi, managing director and CEO.



Although the plants have the requisite permission from both the state and the central governments to operate with minimum employees during the lockdown, Dalmia Bharat will only carry out mandatory activities required for the safety and security of the plants in the larger interest of its staff, said the company.

