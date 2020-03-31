UNTHA to expand in Poland

ICR Newsroom By 31 March 2020

Industrial shredder manufacturer UNTHA is predicting that 2020 will be the biggest year yet for its Polish subsidiary, as the waste market continues to boom.



The shredding technology specialist first moved into Poland in late 2013, when a dedicated office was established in Krakow on the back of growing interest in UNTHA’s machinery – a relocation to Warsaw followed. While the country has attracted mixed views surrounding its approach to waste management over the last six years, it seems its environmental agenda is now gathering momentum, believes UNTHA.



With 10 waste-to-energy plants now in operation, reports indicate that Poland is starting to push back on poor-quality foreign waste imports, in favour of smarter waste handling processes more in line with the EU’s waste hierarchy.



Sales of UNTHA shredders appear to mirror this trend, with three of the Austrian giant’s largest four shaft shredders having been shipped to bolster heavy-duty recycling projects in the metal scrap sectors.



“We have seen a very different appetite for our shredding technology, during 2019,” UNTHA’s Head of Global Sales, Peter Streinik, explained. “As a result, our forward order book is strong – with four additional waste projects also on the horizon – and we project that turnover will have doubled by the end of next year.

