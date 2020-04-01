CemNet.com » Cement News » Qatar National Cement to shut two plants this week

Qatar National Cement to shut two plants this week

Qatar National Cement to shut two plants this week
01 April 2020


Qatar National Cement has announced that it will shut down two plants from 1 April to slow the spread of coronavirus and as an impact of lower demand in the local market.

Therefore, the company’s board will close factories four and five until further notice, according to a statement.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Qatar National Cement Qatar shutdown COVID-19 coronavirus 