Qatar National Cement to shut two plants this week

Qatar National Cement has announced that it will shut down two plants from 1 April to slow the spread of coronavirus and as an impact of lower demand in the local market.
Therefore, the company’s board will close factories four and five until further notice, according to a statement.
Qatar National Cement has announced that it will shut down two plants from 1 April to slow the spread of coronavirus and as an impact of lower demand in the local market.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email