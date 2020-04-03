HeidelbergCement issues Eurobond with a volume of EUR650m

HeidelbergCement priced a Eurobond issue (ISIN XS2154336338) under its EUR10bn EMTN programme with an issuance volume of EUR650m and a maturity date of 9 October 2024. The proceeds of the transaction will be used for general corporate purposes and the refinancing of upcoming maturities.
The 4.5-year bond bears a fixed coupon of 2.500 per cent annually. The issue price is at 99.605 per cent, resulting in a yield to maturity of 2.596 per cent.
"With the successful placing of the bond, HeidelbergCement has further strengthened its liquidity position and showed that the company has a good access to the capital market even in difficult market situations," said the company's Chief Financial Officer, Dr Lorenz Näger.
