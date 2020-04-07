Cemex resumes operations in Mexico

07 April 2020

Cemex is resuming its building material operations in Mexico in line with the technical guidelines published in the official Mexican gazette to support the development of the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Cemex will comply with all measures indicated by the Ministry of Health to operate in a safe and responsible environment. The health and safety of employees, contractors, suppliers, customers and communities is a top priority for Cemex and the company will continue to enforce its health protocols to maintain a safe and clean working environment, a company statement said.

Cemex operates 15 cement plants in Mexico with a cement capacity of 29.5Mta.

Published under