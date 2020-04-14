Shah Cement distributes food items to construction workers and families

14 April 2020

Shah Cement Industries Ltd of Bangladesh has taken an initiative to provide food items and handwash to construction workers and their families considering that many workers have become jobless during the coronavirus situation, says a press release.



The cement company had selected 80 points across the country to distribute the items and since 30 March, a total of 10,000 construction workers have gotten the benefit under the supervision of Shah Cement officials and its distributors of respective districts during the distribution programmes.



The cement brand is continuing to support construction workers at the selected points throughout the country, the release adds.







