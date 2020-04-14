Société de Ciment de Bizerte halts cement sales

Tunisia’s Société de Ciments de Bizerte announced a temporary stop to cement sales until 19 April. The company said it had not seen a single case of coronavirus in its employees but would halt sales as a precaution.



Government-owned Société de Ciment de Bizerte operates a 1.5Mta plant on the northern Tunisian coast.

