Société de Ciment de Bizerte halts cement sales

Tunisia’s Société de Ciments de Bizerte announced a temporary stop to cement sales until 19 April. The company said it had not seen a single case of coronavirus in its employees but would halt sales as a precaution.
Government-owned Société de Ciment de Bizerte operates a 1.5Mta plant on the northern Tunisian coast.
Tunisia’s Société de Ciments de Bizerte announced a temporary stop to cement sales until 19 April. The company said it had not seen a single case of coronavirus in its employees but would halt sales as a precaution.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email