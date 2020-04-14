CemNet.com » Cement News » Société de Ciment de Bizerte halts cement sales

Société de Ciment de Bizerte halts cement sales

Société de Ciment de Bizerte halts cement sales
By ICR Newsroom
14 April 2020


Tunisia’s Société de Ciments de Bizerte announced a temporary stop to cement sales until 19 April. The company said it had not seen a single case of coronavirus in its employees but would halt sales as a precaution.

Government-owned Société de Ciment de Bizerte operates a 1.5Mta plant on the northern Tunisian coast.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Tunisia Ciments de Bizerte Plant Closure COVID-19 coronavirus 