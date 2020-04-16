Lehigh Cement releases 54 employees at Glen Falls plant

16 April 2020

Lehigh Cement has laid off 54 of its 90 employees at its Glen Falls plant, New York state, USA, in the wake of a construction slowdown attributed to the spread of COVID-19.



The company plans to discontinue most of its cement production at its Glens Falls plant, as well as operations at its quarry in Moreau, said David Dreyer, the plant manager. "The layoffs are expected to be temporary and will take effect over the next two weeks," Dreyer added. "Lehigh will begin paying 100 per cent of affected employee’s health insurance upon layoff and is providing assistance in applying for unemployment and other layoff-related benefits."



Construction has slowed or stopped at projects throughout the state of New York. Dreyer said other company's plants were facing similar circumstances in what initially was projected to be a strong construction season.

