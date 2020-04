Gujarat Sidhee Cement resumes cement production

16 April 2020

India’s Gujarat Sidhee Cement started up the production of cement again yesterday, in compliance with permission received from the government.

The company will comply with directives being issued by the central and state government, as well as local administration, for the safety and wellbeing of its workers. However, the overall impact of the coronavirus upon the company's operations is difficult to assess at present.

