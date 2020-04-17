LafargeHolcim to propose new board members at AGM

LafargeHolcim is expected to request shareholder approval for two new board members at its annual general meeting on 12 May 2020. Dr Philippe Block and Kim Fausing would add experience from academia and the building industry, according to a press release.



Dr Block has served on the Academic Committee of the LafargeHolcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction since 2014. Mr Fausing is the president and CEO of the Danish Danfoss Group.



Aside from Paul Desmarais Jr, all other existing board member will be standing for re-election.



"On behalf of the entire Board of Directors I would like to thank Paul Desmarais Jr for his generous contributions over the past years. He will be missed. At the same time, I am glad we can propose these two outstanding candidates. I'm confident they would strengthen our Board's expertise by adding vast experience with multinational corporations as well as the perspective of a renowned academic who has focused on creating sustainable solutions," said Beat Hess, chairman of the board.

