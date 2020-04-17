CemNet.com » Cement News » Siam City to wind down production at Saraburi

Siam City to wind down production at Saraburi

17 April 2020


Thailand’s Siam City Cement will begin to close its Saraburi plant from 1 May as cement demand falls due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Nation: Thailand.

The company has reportedly seen a reduced amount of orders and therefore will wind down production and labour at Factory 1 from 1 May. However, it is expected to move employees to other plants or allow them to leave by mutual consent.

