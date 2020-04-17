Siam City to wind down production at Saraburi

17 April 2020

Thailand’s Siam City Cement will begin to close its Saraburi plant from 1 May as cement demand falls due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Nation: Thailand.



The company has reportedly seen a reduced amount of orders and therefore will wind down production and labour at Factory 1 from 1 May. However, it is expected to move employees to other plants or allow them to leave by mutual consent.

