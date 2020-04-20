CemNet.com » Cement News » DG Khan resumes operations at Khairpur

DG Khan resumes operations at Khairpur

By ICR Newsroom
20 April 2020


Pakistan-based DG Khan Cement Co has resumed production at its Khairpur cement plant in Chakwal, said the company in a statement to the Pakistani Stock Exchange on Friday.

Operations have been resumed as a result of the relaxation of the lockdown for the construction industry.

