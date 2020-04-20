DG Khan resumes operations at Khairpur

Pakistan-based DG Khan Cement Co has resumed production at its Khairpur cement plant in Chakwal, said the company in a statement to the Pakistani Stock Exchange on Friday.
Operations have been resumed as a result of the relaxation of the lockdown for the construction industry.
