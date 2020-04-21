Indian manufacturers prepare to resume production

India’s ACC, India Cements, JK Lakshmi and JK Cement are looking to resume cement production in a phased manner from 20 April, while also abiding by all standard operating procedure guidelines related to social distancing.

In new guidelines issued on 15 April, the Indian government has allowed industrial units located in rural areas to operate from 20 April.

"We would like to inform that the company shall resume operations, from 20 April 2020, in a phased manner, subject to requisite permissions, other relevant considerations and in accordance with the guidelines," said ACC in a regulatory filing.

Elsewhere, JK Lakshmi’s Kalol and Surat grinding units have become partially operational on the basis of permission received from Gujarat’s state government. The company is also seeking approval to start up operations at its other locations.

India Cements is also still reportedly in the process of obtaining approvals from the relevant authorities.

JK Cement has made its manufacturing facilities in Karnataka "partially operational" after receiving permission from the state government, according to the Business Standard. It is also expected to begin production at its units in Uttar Pradesh shortly, following permission issued by the government on 16 April.

