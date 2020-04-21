Attock Cement resumes production at Hub

21 April 2020

Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd has informed Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd (PSX) on 20 April that subsequent to the partial removal of the lockdown by Federal and Provincial Governments, the company has partially commenced its plant operations with immediate effects at Hub Chowki, Lasbela in Baluchistan Province.



The company operates three production lines at Hub that have total capacity of 2.955Mta of cement. Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd previously halted production on 26 March to meet government requirements to stop spread of the coronavirus in country.





Published under