Salonit Anhovo suspends production for two weeks

23 April 2020

Slovenia’s Salonit Anhovo has suspended production for two weeks from 20 April, due to demand in its Italian and Slovenian markets falling amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. However, the company will continue to make cement shipments to its customers.

"We expect that cement sales on the domestic market will stabilise again as the government is providing incentives for construction activities," said Dejan Zwitter, Salonit management board member.

