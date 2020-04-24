Baturaja Cement sales decreased 15% in 1Q20

PT Semen Baturaja (Persero) Tbk experienced a downturn in cement sales in the first quarter of this year by 15 per cent.



Semen Baturaja Corporate Secretary, Basthony Santri, stated that the decline in sales until March was due to the fall in cement demand due to several factors, one of which was the delay in a number of development projects in the southern Sumatra.



"SMBR sales were down by 15 per cent, in line with the decline in cement demand in South Sumatra which is the basis for the SMBR market. Several projects have been delayed due to the rainy season at the beginning of the year," he said.



He added that the delayed project implementation in that period was also caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, which reduced human mobility, including that for construction work.



The company also continues to evaluate the impact caused by the pandemic if it continues and is not being remedied. From an operational standpoint, the company began to take precautions to protect its workers from the pandemic.



"The impact of the widespread outbreak of COVID-19 on the national cement demand throughout 2020 is expected to cause a correction of between -8 to -22 per cent," he said.

