India Cements partially resumes operations

28 April 2020

India Cements has partially resumed the operation of some its plants in a phased manner.

"Considering the uncertainties involved, the impact arising on account of the COVID-19 pandemic on the performance of the company is not ascertainable at this stage," the company said in a disclosure.

India Cements’ Vice Chairman, N Srinivasan, had attended a meeting with Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, and stated that with no income and financial strain, the cement industry will face enormous difficulty if the lockdown is continued.

Mr Srinivasan also anticipated an issue with raising funds from banks and paying salaries in the future.

"We will go by your decision and will strictly follow the protocols on social distancing, on who should enter the factory, safety of employees and also strictly follow the standard operating procedures and dos and don’ts already prepared by the company as per official guidelines," he said.

