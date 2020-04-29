Namangan Cement launches construction of second line

29 April 2020

Uzbekistan’s Namangan Cement LLC has launched the construction of a second line at its facility in Namangan, Chust district.

The company was founded in 2019 and produces 200,000tpa of cement from the first stage of production. After the second stage is commissioned, the facility’s capacity will rise to 1.1Mta. The new line is expected to be launched at the end of 2021, according to Uzbekistan’s National News Agency.

The project will be implemented with US$14m of the company's own funds and US$35m of credit from Hamkorbank.

Published under