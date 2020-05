China Shanshui Cement records 29% revenue fall

01 May 2020

China Shanshui Cement has recorded a 29 per cent fall in operating revenue to CNY1.83bn (US$258.83m) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to CNY2.58bn in the corresponding period of last year.

The quarterly attributable loss has also widened to CNY382.6m from CNY210.9m, according to Reuters.

