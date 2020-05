Anhui Conch Cement sees net profit decrease 19%

01 May 2020

China-based Anhui Conch Cement has seen its net profit fall 19.2 per cent YoY to CNY4.91bn (US$693.3m) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to CNY6.08bn in the 1Q19.

Revenue also declined to CNY23.21bn from CNY30.5bn last year. The company has not disclosed its guidance for future earnings.

