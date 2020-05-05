Gharibwal Cement announces 11% fall in net sales

Pakistan’s Gharibwal Cement has announced a 10.9 per cent YoY fall in net sales to PKR7.37bn (US$46.09m) in the 9MFY19-20 ended 31 March 2020, compared to PKR8.28bn in the year-ago period.



The company also reported a net loss of PKR540.2m against a profit of PKR819.8m in the 9MFY18-19.



During the January-March 2020 period, net sales declined 20.3 per cent YoY to PKR2.2bn.

