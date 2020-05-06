Oman enforces anti-dumping measures

06 May 2020

Oman’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry has helped introduce screening measures at the country’s border to reduce cement dumping. The anti-dumping measures began in March but have reportedly been ramped up alongside restrictions on the cross-border movement of goods in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Oman Daily Observer.



"We are delighted by the action initiated by the government to limit dumping of cement," said a source at Raysut Cement. "These measures will enable Raysut Cement, as well as our peers Oman Cement, to operate at full capacity and service the needs of the domestic market."



However, demand in the country has decreased around 20-25 per cent over the last month due to restrictions enforced to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Despite this, Raysut Cement is operating its Sohar facility at full capacity to support demand in the north.

Published under