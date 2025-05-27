Advertisement

Cement dispatches in Vietnam increased by 25 per cent YoY to 7.801Mt in April 2025, according to the Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA). Of this total, VICEM delivered 2.171Mt, up 19 per cent YoY, while other VNCA members saw an 11 per cent YoY increase to 1.294Mt. Non-members reported a 34 per cent YoY increase to 4.335Mt.



Export volumes rose four per cent to 2.952Mt, with clinker exports up 29 per cent YoY to 1.133Mt, while cement exports declined eight per cent YoY to 1.819Mt. VICEM exported 72,144t of clinker, down 55 per cent YoY, and 127,484t of cement, down 36 per cent YoY. Other VNCA members reported clinker exports of 91,008t, up from just 15,898t in April 2024. Other VCNA members cement exports amounted to 240,224t in April 2025, down 35 per cent YoY. Clinker exports by non-members rose 38 per cent YoY to 969,560t, while cement exports increased four per cent YoY to 1.452Mt.



January-April 2025

In the first four months of 2025, cement dispatches in Vietnam rose 18 per cent YoY to 23.487Mt. This compares to an eight per cent YoY contraction in domestic sales in the same period of 2024.



VICEM saw a 20 per cent YoY rise in domestic sales to 6.405Mt in the 4M25, while other VNCA members reported a 14.3 per cent YoY increase to 4.007Mt. Domestic dispatches by non-members rose 17.8 per cent YoY to 13.075Mt.



Total exports increased by four per cent YoY to 11.307Mt in the 4M25, with clinker exports up 10 per cent YoY to 4.723Mt and cement exports unchanged from the 4M24 at 6.584Mt.



VICEM’s clinker exports dropped 78 per cent YoY to 126,473t and cement exports by 45 per cent to 471,472t. Other VNCA members reported clinker exports of 173,203t, up 35 per cent YoY, and cement exports of 927,327t, down 25 per cent YoY. Non-members saw a 23 per cent YoY increase in clinker exports to 4.424Mt and a 15 per cent YoY increase in cement exports to 5.185Mt.