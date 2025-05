Advertisement

Bolivian cement producers increased their output by 51.6 per cent YoY to 932,856t in the first quarter of 2025 from 615,288t in the year-ago period.

Domestic output in March 2025 declined by 8.5 per cent YoY to 281,372t from 307,644t in March 2024. However, in February 2025 production increased by 8.9 per cent YoY to 317,626t from 291,543t in February 2024 while in January output fell 4.8 per cent YoY to 333,858t from 350,531t in the prior-year period.