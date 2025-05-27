Advertisement

Speculation on the price of grey cement in Kisangani, northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, was denounced by the Tshopo provincial Minister of Economy, Senold Tandia Akomboyo.

"According to the data in our possession, nothing justifies the increase in the price of cement. Some operators are taking advantage of the war and the momentum of modernisation to make illicit profits. "This is unacceptable," declared Minister Senold Tandia during an emergency meeting held Friday at Kisangani City Hall.

The meeting assembled the country’s main cement distributors, including CILU,and PPC, and provincial economic authorities. Following the discussion, the minister set a temporary ceiling of US$16/bag, pending the results of an investigation into the actual price structure.