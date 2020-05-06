Salonit Anhovo restarts cement production

Slovenian cement producer, Salonit Anhovo (Wietersdorfer Group) has resumed cement operations after 14-day shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic that caused reduced demand for its domestic market and exports to Italy.



Production was suspended on 20 April and resumed on 4 May, as the company used the two-week break to carry out maintenance works, while continuing to make cement shipments to meet the needs of its clients during the period, Salonit Anhovo said.



"Construction sites in Italy have been opening again, on the Slovenian market we saw sales dropping 10 per cent below expectations in April," Salonit's Managing Director, Julijan Fortunat, said in the statement.

"We believe that the demand for our cement on the domestic market will increase, since construction with its multiplication effects is of extreme importance for the economic recovery," he noted.

