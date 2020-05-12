Votorantim sells Canadian quarry to Sunrock Group

12 May 2020

Votorantim Cimentos' North American business unit, St Mary's Cement, has sold an existing quarry with 1400 acres of high-quality aggregate reserves located in Burnt River, Ontario, Canada, to The Sunrock Group, a privately-held construction materials supplier headquartered in Raleigh, NC, USA.



According to Bryan Pfohl, the Sunrock Group’s chairman and CEO: "The Sunrock Group is looking forward to building a strong Canadian company in the Greater Toronto Area that is poised to supply high quality aggregates to construction projects throughout that market."



Sunrock Canada Construction Materials ULC will be the operating name for the company in Canada.

