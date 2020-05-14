Lhoist North America to construct new lime kiln at Marble Falls

After extensive technical review, Lhoist North America has received permit approval from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for construction of a new energy-efficient lime kiln at its Marble Falls, Texas facility. The regulatory approval paves the way for Lhoist to begin construction on the significant expansion at the facility.



The new vertical kiln, which is expected to be operational in 2021, is primarily driven by growing demand for Lhoist's high purity dolomitic lime products in the steel industry. "This project at Marble Falls aligns with our company's commitment to environmentally sustainable growth," said Ron Thompson, president and CEO of Lhoist North America.

