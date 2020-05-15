AfriSam now permitted to supply certain customers

15 May 2020

As South Africa has lowered its national coronavirus lockdown to Level 4, the supply of cement and other construction materials can now reach specific markets, according to Engineering News.



"With the lowering . . . to Alert Level 4, the new regulations permit AfriSam to resume some of its production and to supply certain customers," said AfriSam sales and marketing executive, Richard Tomes.



AfriSam is now reportedly set to supply cement, aggregates and ready-mix to permitted Level 4 customers, while also closely adhering to safety procedures.



"We understand that these are difficult and challenging times for the industries we serve and are doing what we can to support the economy’s partial recovery after the first phase of the lockdown," said Mr Tomes.

