Siam Cement Plc cement sales down 4% in 1Q20

14 May 2020

Thailand's Siam Cement Plc reported profits of THB6971m (US$217.1m), down two per cent QoQ and EBITDA slipped to THB15,424m down 126 per cent. Revenue from sales was steady at THB105,741m, with increased revenues from cement-building materials and the packaging business offsetting decreases from the chemicals division.



First-quarter revenue from sales in the cement-building materials business registered THB46,245m, decreasing four per cent YoY, due to lower sales in domestic market. However, QoQ revenue advanced two per cent on seasonality. Similarly, EBITDA declined two per cent YoY but was up by 47 per cent QoQ to THB6736m. Profit for the period registered THB2778m, slipped two per cent YoY but surged 113 per cent QoQ.

