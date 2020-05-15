Chilean cement demand drops 7% in 1Q20

ICR Newsroom By 15 May 2020

After remaining largely stable at 332,905t in February 2020 when compared with February 2019, Chile’s cement market contracted by 13.6 per cent YoY in March to 344,098t from 398,132t in March 2019, according to the Chilean Chamber of Construction and Cement (CChC).



In the first quarter of 2020, dispatches were down 6.7 per cent YoY to 1,007,786t from 1,080,074t in the 1Q19.







