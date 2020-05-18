Ciments de Bizerte sees turnover rise in 1Q20

Tunisia’s Ciments de Bizerte has seen an 18.7 rise in local turnover to TND22.9m (US$7.92m) in the first three months of 2020, against TND19.3m in the 1Q19.



The turnover from exports also increased as dispatches to Libya resumed during the first quarter, according to the African Manager.

However, the company suspended production and sales when the general lockdown was announced. Therefore, the overall turnover until 23 March reached TND24.9m.

Elsewhere, clinker production grew more than 100 per cent YoY and cement production also surged 31.2 per cent, or 38,805t YoY, in the 1Q20.

