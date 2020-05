Beni Suef Cement sees 101% surge in net profit

18 May 2020

Egypt’s Misr Beni Suef Cement has reported a 101 per cent YoY increase in net profit to EGP59.37m (US$3.77m) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to EGP29.53m in the corresponding period of last year.

However, sales declined 7.1 per cent YoY to EGP404.96m from EGP435.97m.

