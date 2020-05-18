Southern Province Cement 1Q profit up

Saudi cement producer Southern Province Cement Co reported a net profit after zakat and tax of SAR183m (US$48.8m) for the first quarter of 2020, up 52.5 per cent from SAR120m in the 1Q19.
First-quarter 2020 sales increased 33.6 per cent to SAR457m from SAR342m in the year-ago period. Local sales volumes were up 27.5 per cent YoY and export sales advanced 48.6 per cent YoY in the 1Q20.
Financial costs fell by 31.1 per cent YoY.
Saudi cement producer Southern Province Cement Co reported a net profit after zakat and tax of SAR183m (US$48.8m) for the first quarter of 2020, up 52.5 per cent from SAR120m in the 1Q19.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email