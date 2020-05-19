Paraguay sees unexpected uptick in demand

Paraguay-based Industria Nacional del Cemento (INC) saw an unexpected surge in demand between 4-8 May 2020 with average sales of 79,755 bags/day as distribution companies collected a backlog of deliveries and bought extra volumes as they anticipated the easing of lockdown measures. INC had to buy 40,000t of imported clinker recently, according to Esmerk Latin American News.



In April 2020 sales plummeted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

