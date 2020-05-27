Tokyo Cement Co (Lanka) Plc sees 23% fall in turnover in 4QFY20

27 May 2020

Tokyo Cement Co (Lanka) PLC said the group recorded LKR8.4bn (US$45.1m) turnover for the 4QFY20, which represents a 23 per cent reduction when compared to 4QFY19.



The company recorded LKR4.9bn turnover for the 4Q20, which is 36 per cent reduction when compared to 4QFY19.



The company has ensured production, distribution, and sales of products and services across the island with limited stoppages during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, retail and construction sites within the Western province only started picking up from 11 May, the rest of the country saw a resumption in consumption from 20 April.

Published under