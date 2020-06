Azerbaijan sees 9% fall in cement production

01 June 2020

Cement production in Azerbaijan fell 8.7 per cent YoY to 911,400t in the first quarter of 2020, according to the State Statistical Committee. Ready-mix concrete production rose 9.9 per cent to 461,400t, while prefabricated structures were down 4.3 per cent to 13,500m3.

In total, construction materials worth AZN203.9m (US$119.9m) were produced in in the country between January-April 2020, a 4.5 per cent decline compared to the same period of 2019.

