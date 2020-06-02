Flying Cement reports 96% fall in sales

Pakistan’s Flying Cement Co saw a 95.9 per cent fall in sales to PKR35.62m (US$217,705) in the January-March period of 2020, compared to PKR858.47m in the year-ago period. The company also reported a net loss of PKR110.7m against a net profit of PKR64m in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
In the first nine months of FY19-20, sales declined 63.6 per cent YoY to PKR964.6m from PKR2.65bn. The company’s net loss also widened to PKR14.87m from PKR48.68m in the FY18-19.
Pakistan’s Flying Cement Co saw a 95.9 per cent fall in sales to PKR35.62m (US$217,705) in the January-March period of 2020, compared to PKR858.47m in the year-ago period. The company also reported a net loss of PKR110.7m against a net profit of PKR64m in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email