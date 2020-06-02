Flying Cement reports 96% fall in sales

02 June 2020

Pakistan’s Flying Cement Co saw a 95.9 per cent fall in sales to PKR35.62m (US$217,705) in the January-March period of 2020, compared to PKR858.47m in the year-ago period. The company also reported a net loss of PKR110.7m against a net profit of PKR64m in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.



In the first nine months of FY19-20, sales declined 63.6 per cent YoY to PKR964.6m from PKR2.65bn. The company’s net loss also widened to PKR14.87m from PKR48.68m in the FY18-19.

Published under